Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

