Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 965,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,099. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

