FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up approximately 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FJUN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

