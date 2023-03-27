FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 4,304,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,344,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

