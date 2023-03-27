Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
