Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of GALNF stock remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.24. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of C$75.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.25.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

