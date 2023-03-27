GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 1,301,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,792,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $19,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.