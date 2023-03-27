Garda Property Group (GDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Garda Property Group

In related news, insider Matthew Madsen sold 240,000 shares of Garda Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.90), for a total value of A$321,600.00 ($215,838.93). Corporate insiders own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Garda Property Group Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

