Gayn Erickson Sells 50,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEHR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 943,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.