General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

