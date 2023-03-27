Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GERN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.