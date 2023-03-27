Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €92.70 ($99.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 52 week high of €91.25 ($98.12). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.83.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.