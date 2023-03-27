Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.44

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 450087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

