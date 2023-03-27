Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FRA:GYC traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.60 ($7.09). 495,461 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.60 and its 200-day moving average is €9.82. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a one year high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

