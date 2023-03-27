Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:GRNT Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

