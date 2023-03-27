Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Acquires 6,314 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($36,675.94).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 26 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($183.27).

On Friday, December 30th, Dan Nicholson bought 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($184.21).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 465.60 ($5.72). 323,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.71. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6,691.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Great Portland Estates

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.65) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.33 ($7.72).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

