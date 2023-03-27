Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Update

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

GVCI stock remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVCI. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $16,396,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $6,072,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 179.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 341,213 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

