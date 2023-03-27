Gregory Coticchia Buys 3,500 Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) insider Gregory Coticchia acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £23,660 ($29,055.63).

Sopheon Trading Up 1.2 %

Sopheon stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.10 million, a PE ratio of -13,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. Sopheon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 475 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 719 ($8.83).

Sopheon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

