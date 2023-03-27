Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE GCG traded up C$1.25 on Monday, reaching C$41.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$25.00 and a 1-year high of C$45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.21.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.