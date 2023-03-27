Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in March

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of GTHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.