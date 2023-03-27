H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.86

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.
About H.I.S.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
