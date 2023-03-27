HC Wainwright Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $17.50

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
