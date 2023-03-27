Head to Head Contrast: Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) vs. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -57.45% -38.31% -26.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A SCWorx $4.63 million 0.94 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine Acquisition beats SCWorx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

