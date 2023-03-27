Head to Head Review: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88% Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,382.64 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -11.36 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -13.30

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Reserve and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 323.01%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

