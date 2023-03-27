Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

