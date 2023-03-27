HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 4%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24. 55,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 820,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.