HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 4%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24. 55,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
HealthEquity Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.