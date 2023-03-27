Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.15 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 6% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $35.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.109196 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06132591 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $31,587,015.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

