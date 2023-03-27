Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.55 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $33.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017447 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.109196 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06132591 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $31,587,015.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

