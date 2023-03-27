Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 480,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,969,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,834,000 after acquiring an additional 160,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

