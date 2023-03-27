Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.29. 3,805,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $388.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

