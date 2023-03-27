Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.40. 16,070,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,223,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

