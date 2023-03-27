Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 2,573 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,347. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

