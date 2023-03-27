Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 9,112,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,947,977. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

