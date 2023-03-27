Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 282,341 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.