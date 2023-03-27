Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

UPS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.36. 772,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.