Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,567,000 after acquiring an additional 206,255 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.82. 417,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,626. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.