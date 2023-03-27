Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,754,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.