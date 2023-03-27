Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $276,499.79

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00018080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $178.15 million and approximately $276,499.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98167072 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $256,066.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

