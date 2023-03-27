Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Evercore ISI

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

HSY opened at $247.86 on Thursday. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.