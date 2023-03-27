Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Evercore ISI

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.07.
Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %
HSY opened at $247.86 on Thursday. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Read More
