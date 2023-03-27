Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ SNLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. 12,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
