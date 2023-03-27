Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $132.30. 1,938,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

