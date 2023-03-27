Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $132.30. 1,938,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

