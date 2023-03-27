HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,496,533.44 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,177,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,379,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.