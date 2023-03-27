Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.
HCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.64. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$43.02.
Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.