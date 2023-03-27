Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.64. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$43.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

