iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

About iCAD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

