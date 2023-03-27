iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
