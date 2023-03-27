IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 44,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 176,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences
In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
