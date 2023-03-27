IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 44,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 176,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IGM Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

