iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.5%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.18. 252,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 807,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

