Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.00. 174,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

