Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Iluka Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.6373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,588.77%.
Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.
