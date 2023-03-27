ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 1,420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR Stock Up 9.2 %

ImagineAR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,993. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc engages in the delivery of content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

