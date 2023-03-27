Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $330,459.96 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.64, for a total value of $330,459.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.60. 205,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

